Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel and Tottenham boss Antonio Conte played down their bust-up in Sunday's London derby.

Tempers boiled over as the sides drew 2-2 in the Premier League at Stamford Bridge, with Harry Kane’s equaliser six minutes into added-time rescuing a point for the Italian’s side.

Both managers were given a red card and exchanged a fiery handshake to end a game which had already seen players come together in angry circumstances.

Speaking after the game, Tuchel said the episode would probably go down well.

"When you shake hands I thought we look into each other's eyes but we had a different opinion so it was emotional," he said.

"He was happy when they equalised, and it got a bit heated but nothing big. We both got a red card? It was not necessary. But a lot of things were not necessary. Another poor decision from the referee today.”

He continued: "It's emotional. You like it. We don't need comments now. It was heated up and heated up. Just look at it. It's the Premier League, it's the game. You love it, no? We love it. We are emotional coaches."

Conte meanwhile would not be drawn on the incident.

"My opinion is it's better to talk about the game. It was a difficult game for both teams and we try in every game to be competitive,” he said.

"Chelsea showed they are a really good team. Compared to last season we did better, but if we want to create problems for Chelsea [in the table] we have to be better.

"I don't want to comment on the [Tuchel] situation, this is not the most important thing. If there's a problem, it's between me and him.

"It's normal to come here and to suffer but at the same time we created chances to stay in the game."

