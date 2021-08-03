Atlético Tucumán - Vélez Sársfield

Follow the Primera A live Football match between Atlético Tucumán and Vélez Sársfield with Eurosport. The match starts at 01:15 on 3 August 2021.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers: Omar de Felippe or Mauricio Pellegrino? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Catch the latest Atlético Tucumán and Vélez Sársfield news and find up to date Football standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can find the latest Football news, interviews, expert commentary and watch free replays. See detailed profiles for Atlético Tucumán and Vélez Sársfield. Catch all the upcoming competitions. Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from Football to cycling, F1, winter sports and more. Enjoy live streaming of this season’s top sports competitions.

