Central Córdoba (SE) - Independiente

Follow the Primera A live Football match between Central Córdoba (SE) and Independiente with Eurosport. The match starts at 00:30 on 21 November 2021.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers: Sergio Rondina or Julio Falcioni? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Catch the latest Central Córdoba (SE) and Independiente news and find up to date Football standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can find the latest Football news, interviews, expert commentary and watch free replays. See detailed profiles for Central Córdoba (SE) and Independiente. Catch all the upcoming competitions. Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from Football to cycling, F1, winter sports and more. Enjoy live streaming of this season’s top sports competitions.

