Defensa y Justicia
Finished
0
4
-
2
0
00:15
17/08/21
Estadio Norberto Tomaghello
Sarmiento
Primera A • Day 6
Knockout stages
  • 2nd Half
  • Defensa y Justicia
  • Sarmiento
  • Barrios
    90'
  • Torres
    90'
  • Bazzana
    90'
  • Fernandez
    84'
  • SilvaRodríguez
    81'
  • PizziniRivero
    80'
  • BouFernandez
    80'
  • Rotondi
    75'
  • MontoyaGondou
    74'
  • Salvareschi
    69'
  • GracianiMainero
    67'
  • ContrerasBarrios
    65'
  • Chicco
    56'
  • VismaraPombo
    54'
  • HachenLoaiza
    54'
  • Tripichio
    50'
  • 1/2 Time
  • Defensa y Justicia
  • Sarmiento
  • BravoChicco
    45'
  • QuirogaVismara
    45'
  • 1st Half
  • Defensa y Justicia
  • Sarmiento
  • Torres
    37'
  • Pizzini
    34'
  • Contreras
    28'
avant-match

Defensa y Justicia - Sarmiento

Follow the Primera A live Football match between Defensa y Justicia and Sarmiento with Eurosport. The match starts at 00:15 on 17 August 2021.
Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers: Sebastian Beccacece or Mario Sciacqua? Find out by following our live matchcast.

Catch the latest Defensa y Justicia and Sarmiento news and find up to date Football standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.
Football fans can find the latest Football news, interviews, expert commentary and watch free replays. See detailed profiles for Defensa y Justicia and Sarmiento. Catch all the upcoming competitions. Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from Football to cycling, F1, winter sports and more. Enjoy live streaming of this season’s top sports competitions.

    
30
Highlights 
 
 Remove

No comments for this event.