Gimnasia La Plata - Newell's Old Boys

Follow the Primera A live Football match between Gimnasia La Plata and Newell's Old Boys with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:45 on 16 October 2021.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers: Néstor Gorosito or Fernando Gamboa? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Catch the latest Gimnasia La Plata and Newell's Old Boys news and find up to date Football standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can find the latest Football news, interviews, expert commentary and watch free replays. See detailed profiles for Gimnasia La Plata and Newell's Old Boys. Catch all the upcoming competitions. Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from Football to cycling, F1, winter sports and more. Enjoy live streaming of this season’s top sports competitions.

