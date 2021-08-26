Platense - Boca Juniors

Follow the Primera A live Football match between Platense and Boca Juniors with Eurosport. The match starts at 01:00 on 26 August 2021.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers: Leonardo Madelón or Sebastián Battaglia? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Catch the latest Platense and Boca Juniors news and find up to date Football standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can find the latest Football news, interviews, expert commentary and watch free replays. See detailed profiles for Platense and Boca Juniors. Catch all the upcoming competitions. Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from Football to cycling, F1, winter sports and more. Enjoy live streaming of this season’s top sports competitions.

