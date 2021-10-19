Platense - Rosario Central

Follow the Primera A live Football match between Platense and Rosario Central with Eurosport. The match starts at 18:30 on 19 October 2021.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers: Claudio Spontón or Kily González? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Catch the latest Platense and Rosario Central news and find up to date Football standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can find the latest Football news, interviews, expert commentary and watch free replays. See detailed profiles for Platense and Rosario Central. Catch all the upcoming competitions. Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from Football to cycling, F1, winter sports and more. Enjoy live streaming of this season’s top sports competitions.

