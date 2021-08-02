San Lorenzo
Finished
0
1
-
1
0
00:15
02/08/21
Estádio Pedro Bidegain
Banfield
Primera A • Day 4
Knockout stages
  • 2nd Half
  • San Lorenzo
  • Banfield
  • 85'
  • 85'
  • Manuel Cruz
    84'
  • 77'
  • PalaciosSabella
    77'
  • SonoraBarbero
    72'
  • Peruzzi
    67'
  • Roberto Nicolás FernándezDiaz
    61'
  • 53'
  • Roberto Nicolás Fernández
    51'
  • 49'
  • Gordillo
    47'
avant-match

San Lorenzo - Banfield

Follow the Primera A live Football match between San Lorenzo and Banfield with Eurosport. The match starts at 00:15 on 2 August 2021.


Catch the latest San Lorenzo and Banfield news and find up to date Football standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.
Football fans can find the latest Football news, interviews, expert commentary and watch free replays. See detailed profiles for San Lorenzo and Banfield. Catch all the upcoming competitions. Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from Football to cycling, F1, winter sports and more. Enjoy live streaming of this season’s top sports competitions.

    
30
Highlights 
 
 Remove

No comments for this event.