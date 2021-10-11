San Lorenzo - Colón

Follow the Primera A live Football match between San Lorenzo and Colón with Eurosport. The match starts at 20:45 on 11 October 2021.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers: Paolo Montero or Eduardo Domínguez? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Catch the latest San Lorenzo and Colón news and find up to date Football standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can find the latest Football news, interviews, expert commentary and watch free replays. See detailed profiles for San Lorenzo and Colón. Catch all the upcoming competitions. Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from Football to cycling, F1, winter sports and more. Enjoy live streaming of this season’s top sports competitions.

