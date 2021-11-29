Unión - Atlético Tucumán

Follow the Primera A live Football match between Unión and Atlético Tucumán with Eurosport. The match starts at 20:00 on 29 November 2021.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers: Gustavo Munúa or Pablo Guiñazú? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Catch the latest Unión and Atlético Tucumán news and find up to date Football standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can find the latest Football news, interviews, expert commentary and watch free replays. See detailed profiles for Unión and Atlético Tucumán. Catch all the upcoming competitions. Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from Football to cycling, F1, winter sports and more. Enjoy live streaming of this season’s top sports competitions.

