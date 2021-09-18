Vélez Sársfield - Aldosivi

Follow the Primera A live Football match between Vélez Sársfield and Aldosivi with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:45 on 18 September 2021.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers: Mauricio Pellegrino or Fernando Gago? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Catch the latest Vélez Sársfield and Aldosivi news and find up to date Football standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can find the latest Football news, interviews, expert commentary and watch free replays. See detailed profiles for Vélez Sársfield and Aldosivi. Catch all the upcoming competitions. Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from Football to cycling, F1, winter sports and more. Enjoy live streaming of this season’s top sports competitions.

