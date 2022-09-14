Aldosivi - Newell's Old Boys

Torneo Binance / Matchday 19
Estadio José María Minella / 14.09.2022
Aldosivi
Not started
-
-
Newell's Old Boys
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Aldosivi logo
Aldosivi
Newell's Old Boys logo
Newell's Old Boys
1

Wins

2

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Aldosivi

Newell's Old Boys

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Atlético TucumánCAT
1897234
2
Gimnasia La PlataGIM
1896333
3
HuracánHUR
1888232
4
Boca JuniorsBOC
18102632
5
Godoy CruzGOD
1894531
12
Newell's Old BoysNEW
1875626
27
AldosiviALD
18341113
