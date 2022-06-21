Torneo Binance / Matchday 4
Estadio José María Minella / 21.06.2022
Aldosivi
Not started
-
-
Platense
Aldosivi - Platense

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Aldosivi logo
Aldosivi
Platense logo
Platense
2

Wins

0

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Aldosivi

Platense

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Boca JuniorsBOC
43019
2
Racing ClubRAC
42117
3
EstudiantesEST
32107
3
PlatensePLA
32107
5
Newell's Old BoysNEW
32107
28
AldosiviALD
30030
Vélez Sársfield
1
0
Rosario Central
39'
Gimnasia La Plata
1
1
Racing Club
40'
Newell's Old Boys
-
-
Argentinos Juniors
21/06
Independiente
-
-
Estudiantes
21/06

