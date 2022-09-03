Aldosivi - Sarmiento

Torneo Binance / Matchday 17
Estadio José María Minella / 03.09.2022
Aldosivi
Not started
-
-
Sarmiento
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Aldosivi logo
Sarmiento logo
1

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Aldosivi

Sarmiento

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Atlético TucumánCAT
1695232
2
HuracánHUR
1787231
3
Gimnasia La PlataGIM
1686230
4
Godoy CruzGOD
1684428
5
Argentinos JuniorsARJ
1683527
18
SarmientoSAR
1654719
26
AldosiviALD
1634913
