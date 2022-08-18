Aldosivi - Vélez Sársfield

Torneo Binance / Matchday 14
Estadio José María Minella / 18.08.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/aldosivi/teamcenter.shtml
Aldosivi
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/velez-sarsfield/teamcenter.shtml
Vélez Sársfield
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Aldosivi logo
Aldosivi
Vélez Sársfield logo
Vélez Sársfield
0

Wins

2

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

Aldosivi

Vélez Sársfield

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Atlético TucumánCAT
1485129
2
Gimnasia La PlataGIM
1374225
3
HuracánHUR
1466224
4
Godoy CruzGOD
1473424
5
Argentinos JuniorsARJ
1372423
26
Vélez SársfieldVEL
1317510
27
AldosiviALD
132298
Related matches

Newell's Old Boys
2
0
Lanús
45'
Tigre
0
0
Atlético Tucumán
51'
Arsenal
-
-
River Plate
23:00
Boca Juniors
-
-
Rosario Central
18/08

