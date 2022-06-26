Torneo Binance / Matchday 5
Estadio Diego Armando Maradona / 27.06.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/argentinos-juniors/teamcenter.shtml
Argentinos Juniors
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/arsenal-1/teamcenter.shtml
Arsenal
Argentinos Juniors - Arsenal

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Argentinos Juniors logo
Argentinos Juniors
Arsenal logo
Arsenal
4

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Argentinos Juniors

Arsenal

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Newell's Old BoysNEW
541013
2
Gimnasia La PlataGIM
532011
3
Boca JuniorsBOC
53029
4
PlatensePLA
42208
5
BanfieldBAN
52218
17
Argentinos JuniorsARJ
42026
26
ArsenalARS
40313
River Plate
0
0
Lanús
11'
San Lorenzo
-
-
Tigre
17:00
Platense
-
-
Sarmiento
19:30
Racing Club
-
-
Aldosivi
22:00

