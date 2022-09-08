Argentinos Juniors - Rosario Central

Torneo Binance / Matchday 18
Estadio Diego Armando Maradona / 09.09.2022
Argentinos Juniors
Not started
-
-
Rosario Central
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Argentinos Juniors logo
Argentinos Juniors
Rosario Central logo
Rosario Central
3

Wins

0

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Argentinos Juniors

Rosario Central

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Atlético TucumánCAT
1796233
2
Gimnasia La PlataGIM
1796233
3
HuracánHUR
1787231
4
Godoy CruzGOD
1794431
5
River PlateRIV
1785429
8
Argentinos JuniorsARJ
1783627
17
Rosario CentralROS
1764722
