Argentinos Juniors - San Lorenzo

Torneo Binance / Matchday 11
Estadio Diego Armando Maradona / 30.07.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/argentinos-juniors/teamcenter.shtml
Argentinos Juniors
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/san-lorenzo/teamcenter.shtml
San Lorenzo
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Argentinos Juniors logo
Argentinos Juniors
San Lorenzo logo
San Lorenzo
1

Wins

3

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Argentinos Juniors

San Lorenzo

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Atlético TucumánCAT
1064022
2
Argentinos JuniorsARJ
1062220
3
Racing ClubRAC
1053218
4
Gimnasia La PlataGIM
1053218
5
UniónUNI
1053218
14
San LorenzoLOR
1027113
