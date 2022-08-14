Argentinos Juniors - Unión

Torneo Binance / Matchday 13
Estadio Diego Armando Maradona / 14.08.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/argentinos-juniors/teamcenter.shtml
Argentinos Juniors
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/union-santa-fe/teamcenter.shtml
Unión
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Argentinos Juniors logo
Argentinos Juniors
Unión logo
Unión
2

Wins

0

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

Argentinos Juniors

Unión

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Atlético TucumánCAT
1384128
2
Gimnasia La PlataGIM
1273224
3
HuracánHUR
1365223
4
PatronatoPAT
1363421
5
PlatensePLA
1356221
7
UniónUNI
1163221
9
Argentinos JuniorsARJ
1262420
Follow the Primera A live Football match between Argentinos Juniors and Unión with Eurosport. The match starts at 22:00 on 14 August 2022.

Catch the latest Argentinos Juniors and Unión news and find up to date Primera A standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

