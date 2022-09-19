Arsenal - Aldosivi

Torneo Binance / Matchday 20
Estadio Julio Humberto Grondona / 19.09.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/arsenal-1/teamcenter.shtml
Arsenal
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/aldosivi/teamcenter.shtml
Aldosivi
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Arsenal logo
Arsenal
Aldosivi logo
Aldosivi
2

Wins

0

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

Arsenal

Aldosivi

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Gimnasia La PlataGIM
19106336
2
Atlético TucumánCAT
1998235
3
Boca JuniorsBOC
19112635
4
HuracánHUR
1989233
5
River PlateRIV
2095632
23
ArsenalARS
19311520
27
AldosiviALD
19341213
