Arsenal - Platense

Torneo Binance / Matchday 8
Estadio Julio Humberto Grondona / 16.07.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/arsenal-1/teamcenter.shtml
Arsenal
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/platense-2/teamcenter.shtml
Platense
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Arsenal logo
Arsenal
Platense logo
Platense
0

Wins

1

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Arsenal

Platense

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Newell's Old BoysNEW
743015
2
Gimnasia La PlataGIM
742114
3
HuracánHUR
742114
4
Racing ClubRAC
741213
5
Godoy CruzGOD
741213
6
PlatensePLA
734013
13
ArsenalARS
724110
