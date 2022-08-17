Arsenal - River Plate

Torneo Binance / Matchday 14
Estadio Julio Humberto Grondona / 17.08.2022
Arsenal
Not started
-
-
River Plate
Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Atlético TucumánCAT
1384128
2
Gimnasia La PlataGIM
1374225
3
Godoy CruzGOD
1473424
4
HuracánHUR
1365223
5
Argentinos JuniorsARJ
1372423
6
River PlateRIV
1363421
14
ArsenalARS
1338217
