Atlético Tucumán - Sarmiento

Torneo Binance / Matchday 9
Estadio Monumental José Fierro / 19.07.2022
Atlético Tucumán
Not started
-
-
Sarmiento
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Atlético Tucumán logo
Atlético Tucumán
Sarmiento logo
Sarmiento
2

Wins

0

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Atlético Tucumán

Sarmiento

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Godoy CruzGOD
851216
2
Newell's Old BoysNEW
844016
3
Atlético TucumánCAT
844016
4
Argentinos JuniorsARJ
851216
5
Gimnasia La PlataGIM
843115
14
SarmientoSAR
832311
Follow the Primera A live Football match between Atlético Tucumán and Sarmiento with Eurosport. The match starts at 23:00 on 19 July 2022.

