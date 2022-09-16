Atlético Tucumán - Talleres

Torneo Binance / Matchday 19
Estadio Monumental José Fierro / 16.09.2022
Atlético Tucumán
Not started
-
-
Talleres
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Atlético Tucumán logo
Atlético Tucumán
Talleres logo
Talleres
2

Wins

1

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Atlético Tucumán

Talleres

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Atlético TucumánCAT
1897234
2
HuracánHUR
1989233
3
Gimnasia La PlataGIM
1896333
4
Boca JuniorsBOC
19103633
5
Godoy CruzGOD
1995532
25
TalleresTAL
1746718
