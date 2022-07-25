Banfield - Argentinos Juniors

Torneo Binance / Matchday 10
Estadio Florencio Solá / 25.07.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/banfield/teamcenter.shtml
Banfield
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/argentinos-juniors/teamcenter.shtml
Argentinos Juniors
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Banfield logo
Banfield
Argentinos Juniors logo
Argentinos Juniors
0

Wins

1

Draws

4

Wins

Recent matches

Banfield

Argentinos Juniors

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Atlético TucumánCAT
1064022
2
Argentinos JuniorsARJ
961219
3
Racing ClubRAC
1053218
4
Gimnasia La PlataGIM
1053218
5
Godoy CruzGOD
952217
14
BanfieldBAN
933312
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Gimnasia La Plata
1
0
Lanús
68'
Boca Juniors
-
-
Estudiantes
25/07
San Lorenzo
-
-
Talleres
25/07
Newell's Old Boys
-
-
Defensa y Justicia
25/07

Follow the Primera A live Football match between Banfield and Argentinos Juniors with Eurosport. The match starts at 23:00 on 25 July 2022.

Catch the latest Banfield and Argentinos Juniors news and find up to date Primera A standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.