Banfield - Defensa y Justicia

Torneo Binance / Matchday 16
Estadio Florencio Solá / 27.08.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/banfield/teamcenter.shtml
Banfield
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/defensa-y-justicia/teamcenter.shtml
Defensa y Justicia
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Banfield logo
Banfield
Defensa y Justicia logo
Defensa y Justicia
0

Wins

2

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

Banfield

Defensa y Justicia

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Atlético TucumánCAT
1595132
2
Gimnasia La PlataGIM
1585229
3
HuracánHUR
1576227
4
Argentinos JuniorsARJ
1583427
5
River PlateRIV
1574425
17
BanfieldBAN
1546518
23
Defensa y JusticiaDEF
1536615
