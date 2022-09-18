Banfield - Lanús

Torneo Binance / Matchday 20
Estadio Florencio Solá / 18.09.2022
Banfield
Lanús
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Banfield logo
Banfield
Lanús logo
Lanús
3

Wins

2

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Banfield

Lanús

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Gimnasia La PlataGIM
19106336
2
Atlético TucumánCAT
1998235
3
Boca JuniorsBOC
19112635
4
HuracánHUR
1989233
5
Godoy CruzGOD
2095632
16
BanfieldBAN
1967625
28
LanúsLAN
19251211
