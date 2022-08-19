Banfield - Racing Club

Torneo Binance / Matchday 14
Estadio Florencio Solá / 19.08.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/banfield/teamcenter.shtml
Banfield
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/racing-club/teamcenter.shtml
Racing Club
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Banfield logo
Banfield
Racing Club logo
Racing Club
1

Wins

4

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Banfield

Racing Club

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Atlético TucumánCAT
1485129
2
Gimnasia La PlataGIM
1374225
3
HuracánHUR
1466224
4
Godoy CruzGOD
1473424
5
Argentinos JuniorsARJ
1372423
7
Racing ClubRAC
1356221
20
BanfieldBAN
1336415
