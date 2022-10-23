Banfield - Sarmiento

Torneo Binance / Matchday 27
Estadio Florencio Solá / 23.10.2022
Banfield
Not started
-
-
Sarmiento
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Banfield logo
Banfield
Sarmiento logo
Sarmiento
1

Wins

3

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Banfield

Sarmiento

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Boca JuniorsBOC
26163751
2
Racing ClubRAC
26148450
3
HuracánHUR
261211347
4
Atlético TucumánCAT
261210446
5
River PlateRIV
26135844
21
SarmientoSAR
26871131
23
BanfieldBAN
26781129
