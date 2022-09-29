Barracas Central - Gimnasia La Plata

Torneo Binance / Matchday 22
Estadio Islas Malvinas / 29.09.2022
Barracas Central
Not started
-
-
Gimnasia La Plata
TeamsPWDLPts
1
Atlético TucumánCAT
21118241
2
Boca JuniorsBOC
21123639
3
Racing ClubRAC
21107437
4
HuracánHUR
21910237
5
Gimnasia La PlataGIM
21106536
19
Barracas CentralBAC
2176827
