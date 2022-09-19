Boca Juniors - Huracán

Torneo Binance / Matchday 20
La Bombonera / 19.09.2022
Boca Juniors
Not started
-
-
Huracán
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Boca Juniors logo
Boca Juniors
Huracán logo
Huracán
3

Wins

1

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Boca Juniors

Huracán

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Gimnasia La PlataGIM
19106336
2
Atlético TucumánCAT
1998235
3
Boca JuniorsBOC
19112635
4
HuracánHUR
1989233
5
River PlateRIV
2095632
Follow the Primera A live Football match between Boca Juniors and Huracán with Eurosport. The match starts at 23:00 on 19 September 2022.

