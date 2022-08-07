Boca Juniors - Platense

Torneo Binance / Matchday 12
La Bombonera / 07.08.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/boca-juniors/teamcenter.shtml
Boca Juniors
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/platense-2/teamcenter.shtml
Platense
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Boca Juniors logo
Boca Juniors
Platense logo
Platense
1

Wins

0

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Boca Juniors

Platense

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Atlético TucumánCAT
1174025
2
Gimnasia La PlataGIM
1273224
3
Argentinos JuniorsARJ
1162320
4
Racing ClubRAC
1154219
5
PatronatoPAT
1253418
6
PlatensePLA
1146118
15
Boca JuniorsBOC
1150615
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Banfield
0
0
Patronato
29'
Sarmiento
1
0
Lanús
28'
Arsenal
-
-
Atlético Tucumán
17:00
Barracas Central
-
-
Racing Club
19:00

Follow the Primera A live Football match between Boca Juniors and Platense with Eurosport. The match starts at 01:00 on 7 August 2022.

Catch the latest Boca Juniors and Platense news and find up to date Primera A standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.