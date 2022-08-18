Boca Juniors - Rosario Central

Torneo Binance / Matchday 14
La Bombonera / 18.08.2022
Boca Juniors
Rosario Central
Head to head / Last 5 matches
Boca Juniors logo
Boca Juniors
Rosario Central logo
Rosario Central
3

Wins

1

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Boca Juniors

Rosario Central

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Atlético TucumánCAT
1384128
2
Gimnasia La PlataGIM
1374225
3
HuracánHUR
1466224
4
Godoy CruzGOD
1473424
5
Argentinos JuniorsARJ
1372423
12
Boca JuniorsBOC
1361619
17
Rosario CentralROS
1352617
Related matches

Independiente
0
0
Huracán
11'
Newell's Old Boys
-
-
Lanús
20:30
Tigre
-
-
Atlético Tucumán
20:30
Arsenal
-
-
River Plate
23:00

Follow the Primera A live Football match between Boca Juniors and Rosario Central with Eurosport. The match starts at 01:30 on 18 August 2022.

Catch the latest Boca Juniors and Rosario Central news and find up to date Primera A standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

