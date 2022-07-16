Boca Juniors - Talleres

Torneo Binance / Matchday 8
La Bombonera / 17.07.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/boca-juniors/teamcenter.shtml
Boca Juniors
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/talleres-cordoba/teamcenter.shtml
Talleres
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Boca Juniors logo
Boca Juniors
Talleres logo
Talleres
1

Wins

2

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Boca Juniors

Talleres

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Atlético TucumánCAT
844016
2
Newell's Old BoysNEW
743015
3
Gimnasia La PlataGIM
742114
4
PlatensePLA
835014
5
HuracánHUR
742114
16
Boca JuniorsBOC
73049
26
TalleresTAL
71245
