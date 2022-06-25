Torneo Binance / Matchday 5
La Bombonera / 25.06.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/boca-juniors/teamcenter.shtml
Boca Juniors
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/union-santa-fe/teamcenter.shtml
Unión
Boca Juniors - Unión

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Boca Juniors logo
Boca Juniors
Unión logo
Unión
3

Wins

1

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Boca Juniors

Unión

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Newell's Old BoysNEW
431010
2
Boca JuniorsBOC
43019
3
Gimnasia La PlataGIM
42208
4
PlatensePLA
42208
5
IndependienteIND
42117
24
UniónUNI
41124
