Boca Juniors - Vélez Sársfield

Torneo Binance / Matchday 22
La Bombonera / 02.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/boca-juniors/teamcenter.shtml
Boca Juniors
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/velez-sarsfield/teamcenter.shtml
Vélez Sársfield
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Boca Juniors logo
Boca Juniors
Vélez Sársfield logo
Vélez Sársfield
2

Wins

2

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Boca Juniors

Vélez Sársfield

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Atlético TucumánCAT
21118241
2
Racing ClubRAC
22117440
3
Boca JuniorsBOC
21123639
4
HuracánHUR
22910337
5
Gimnasia La PlataGIM
22107537
27
Vélez SársfieldVEL
20210816
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Banfield
0
0
Godoy Cruz
44'
Arsenal
-
-
Independiente
02/10
Patronato
-
-
Atlético Tucumán
02/10
Talleres
-
-
Lanús
02/10

Follow the Primera A live Football match between Boca Juniors and Vélez Sársfield with Eurosport. The match starts at 22:00 on 2 October 2022.

Catch the latest Boca Juniors and Vélez Sársfield news and find up to date Primera A standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.