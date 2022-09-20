Central Córdoba (SE) - Gimnasia La Plata

Torneo Binance / Matchday 20
Estadio Único Madre de Ciudades / 21.09.2022
Central Córdoba (SE)
Gimnasia La Plata
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Central Córdoba (SE) logo
Central Córdoba (SE)
Gimnasia La Plata logo
Gimnasia La Plata
0

Wins

1

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Central Córdoba (SE)

Gimnasia La Plata

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Gimnasia La PlataGIM
19106336
2
Boca JuniorsBOC
20113636
3
Atlético TucumánCAT
1998235
4
Racing ClubRAC
2097434
5
HuracánHUR
20810234
24
Central Córdoba (SE)CSE
1863921
Related matches

Unión
0
1
Independiente
94'
Argentinos Juniors
-
-
Atlético Tucumán
01:30
Estudiantes
-
-
Defensa y Justicia
01:30
Patronato
-
-
Rosario Central
22:00

