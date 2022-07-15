Central Córdoba (SE) - Patronato

Torneo Binance / Matchday 8
Estadio Único Madre de Ciudades / 15.07.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/central-cordoba-se/teamcenter.shtml
Central Córdoba (SE)
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/patronato/teamcenter.shtml
Patronato
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Central Córdoba (SE) logo
Central Córdoba (SE)
Patronato logo
Patronato
1

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Central Córdoba (SE)

Patronato

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Newell's Old BoysNEW
743015
2
Gimnasia La PlataGIM
742114
3
HuracánHUR
742114
4
Racing ClubRAC
741213
5
Godoy CruzGOD
741213
16
Central Córdoba (SE)CSE
72238
19
PatronatoPAT
72238
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Sarmiento
-
-
Defensa y Justicia
15/07
Arsenal
-
-
Platense
16/07
Aldosivi
-
-
Atlético Tucumán
16/07
Barracas Central
-
-
Argentinos Juniors
16/07

Follow the Primera A live Football match between Central Córdoba (SE) and Patronato with Eurosport. The match starts at 01:00 on 15 July 2022.

Catch the latest Central Córdoba (SE) and Patronato news and find up to date Primera A standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.