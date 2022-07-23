Central Córdoba (SE) - Racing Club

Torneo Binance / Matchday 10
Estadio Único Madre de Ciudades / 24.07.2022
Central Córdoba (SE)
Not started
-
-
Racing Club
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Central Córdoba (SE) logo
Central Córdoba (SE)
Racing Club logo
Racing Club
1

Wins

3

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Central Córdoba (SE)

Racing Club

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Argentinos JuniorsARJ
961219
2
Atlético TucumánCAT
954019
3
PlatensePLA
945017
4
Godoy CruzGOD
952217
5
Newell's Old BoysNEW
944116
7
Racing ClubRAC
943215
24
Central Córdoba (SE)CSE
92258
Follow the Primera A live Football match between Central Córdoba (SE) and Racing Club with Eurosport. The match starts at 00:30 on 24 July 2022.

