Torneo Binance / Matchday 4
Estadio Único Madre de Ciudades / 22.06.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/central-cordoba-se/teamcenter.shtml
Central Córdoba (SE)
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/san-lorenzo/teamcenter.shtml
San Lorenzo
Advertisement
Ad

Central Córdoba (SE) - San Lorenzo

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Central Córdoba (SE) logo
Central Córdoba (SE)
San Lorenzo logo
San Lorenzo
2

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Central Córdoba (SE)

San Lorenzo

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Newell's Old BoysNEW
431010
2
Boca JuniorsBOC
43019
3
Gimnasia La PlataGIM
42208
4
EstudiantesEST
42208
5
PlatensePLA
32107
17
Central Córdoba (SE)CSE
31114
24
San LorenzoLOR
30303
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Newell's Old Boys
1
0
Argentinos Juniors
48'
Independiente
0
0
Estudiantes
54'
Aldosivi
-
-
Platense
23:00
Vélez Sársfield
2
0
Rosario Central

Follow the Primera A live Football match between Central Córdoba (SE) and San Lorenzo with Eurosport. The match starts at 01:30 on 22 June 2022.

Catch the latest Central Córdoba (SE) and San Lorenzo news and find up to date Primera A standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.