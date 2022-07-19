Colón - Aldosivi

Torneo Binance / Matchday 9
Estadio Brigadier General Estanislao López / 19.07.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/colon-santa-fe/teamcenter.shtml
Colón
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/aldosivi/teamcenter.shtml
Aldosivi
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Colón
Aldosivi
1

Wins

0

Draws

4

Wins

Recent matches

Colón

Aldosivi

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Godoy CruzGOD
851216
2
Newell's Old BoysNEW
844016
3
Atlético TucumánCAT
844016
4
Argentinos JuniorsARJ
851216
5
Gimnasia La PlataGIM
843115
17
ColónCOL
82339
28
AldosiviALD
81164
