Colón - Arsenal

Torneo Binance / Matchday 13
Estadio Brigadier General Estanislao López / 12.08.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/colon-santa-fe/teamcenter.shtml
Colón
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/arsenal-1/teamcenter.shtml
Arsenal
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Colón logo
Colón
Arsenal logo
Arsenal
2

Wins

1

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Colón

Arsenal

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Atlético TucumánCAT
1274125
2
Gimnasia La PlataGIM
1273224
3
UniónUNI
1163221
4
Racing ClubRAC
1255220
5
Argentinos JuniorsARJ
1262420
16
ArsenalARS
1237216
19
ColónCOL
1235414
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Godoy Cruz
-
-
Aldosivi
23:00
Atlético Tucumán
-
-
Central Córdoba (SE)
12/08
Platense
-
-
Banfield
12/08
Huracán
-
-
Sarmiento
12/08

Follow the Primera A live Football match between Colón and Arsenal with Eurosport. The match starts at 01:30 on 12 August 2022.

Catch the latest Colón and Arsenal news and find up to date Primera A standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.