Torneo Binance / Matchday 5
Estadio Brigadier General Estanislao López / 25.06.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/colon-santa-fe/teamcenter.shtml
Colón
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/huracan/teamcenter.shtml
Huracán
Colón - Huracán

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Colón logo
Colón
Huracán logo
Huracán
0

Wins

3

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Colón

Huracán

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Newell's Old BoysNEW
431010
2
Boca JuniorsBOC
43019
3
Gimnasia La PlataGIM
42208
4
PlatensePLA
42208
5
IndependienteIND
42117
15
ColónCOL
41215
16
HuracánHUR
41215
Follow the Primera A live Football match between Colón and Huracán with Eurosport. The match starts at 22:00 on 25 June 2022.

Catch the latest Colón and Huracán news and find up to date Primera A standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

