Colón - Independiente

Torneo Binance / Matchday 11
Estadio Brigadier General Estanislao López / 02.08.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/colon-santa-fe/teamcenter.shtml
Colón
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/independiente/teamcenter.shtml
Independiente
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Colón logo
Colón
Independiente logo
Independiente
1

Wins

2

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Colón

Independiente

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Atlético TucumánCAT
1174025
2
Gimnasia La PlataGIM
1163221
3
Argentinos JuniorsARJ
1162320
4
Racing ClubRAC
1154219
5
Godoy CruzGOD
1153318
17
ColónCOL
1034313
25
IndependienteIND
102268
