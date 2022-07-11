Colón - Vélez Sársfield

Torneo Binance / Matchday 7
Estadio Brigadier General Estanislao López / 11.07.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/colon-santa-fe/teamcenter.shtml
Colón
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/velez-sarsfield/teamcenter.shtml
Vélez Sársfield
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Colón logo
Colón
Vélez Sársfield logo
Vélez Sársfield
1

Wins

1

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

Colón

Vélez Sársfield

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Newell's Old BoysNEW
743015
2
Gimnasia La PlataGIM
742114
3
HuracánHUR
742114
4
Racing ClubRAC
741213
5
PlatensePLA
734013
23
ColónCOL
61235
23
Vélez SársfieldVEL
61235
