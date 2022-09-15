Defensa y Justicia - Argentinos Juniors

Torneo Binance / Matchday 19
Estadio Norberto Tomaghello / 15.09.2022
Defensa y Justicia
Argentinos Juniors
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Defensa y Justicia logo
Defensa y Justicia
Argentinos Juniors logo
Argentinos Juniors
3

Wins

1

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Defensa y Justicia

Argentinos Juniors

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Atlético TucumánCAT
1897234
2
HuracánHUR
1989233
3
Gimnasia La PlataGIM
1896333
4
Godoy CruzGOD
1995532
5
Boca JuniorsBOC
18102632
7
Argentinos JuniorsARJ
1893630
23
Defensa y JusticiaDEF
1847719
