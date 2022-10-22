Defensa y Justicia - Atlético Tucumán

Torneo Binance / Matchday 27
Estadio Norberto Tomaghello / 22.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/defensa-y-justicia/teamcenter.shtml
Defensa y Justicia
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/atletico-tucuman/teamcenter.shtml
Atlético Tucumán
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Defensa y Justicia logo
Defensa y Justicia
Atlético Tucumán logo
Atlético Tucumán
1

Wins

3

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Defensa y Justicia

Atlético Tucumán

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Boca JuniorsBOC
26163751
2
Racing ClubRAC
26148450
3
HuracánHUR
261211347
4
Atlético TucumánCAT
261210446
5
River PlateRIV
26135844
12
Defensa y JusticiaDEF
26910737
