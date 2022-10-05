Defensa y Justicia - Racing Club

Torneo Binance / Matchday 23
Estadio Norberto Tomaghello / 05.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/defensa-y-justicia/teamcenter.shtml
Defensa y Justicia
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/racing-club/teamcenter.shtml
Racing Club
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Defensa y Justicia logo
Defensa y Justicia
Racing Club logo
Racing Club
2

Wins

3

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Defensa y Justicia

Racing Club

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Boca JuniorsBOC
22133642
2
Atlético TucumánCAT
22118341
3
Racing ClubRAC
22117440
4
HuracánHUR
22910337
5
Gimnasia La PlataGIM
22107537
15
Defensa y JusticiaDEF
2278729
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Sarmiento
1
2
Tigre
61'
Vélez Sársfield
-
-
Banfield
01:30
Colón
-
-
Patronato
20:30
River Plate
-
-
Estudiantes
06/10

Follow the Primera A live Football match between Defensa y Justicia and Racing Club with Eurosport. The match starts at 23:00 on 5 October 2022.

Catch the latest Defensa y Justicia and Racing Club news and find up to date Primera A standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.