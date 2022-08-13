Defensa y Justicia - Tigre

Torneo Binance / Matchday 13
Estadio Norberto Tomaghello / 13.08.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/defensa-y-justicia/teamcenter.shtml
Defensa y Justicia
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/tigre/teamcenter.shtml
Tigre
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Defensa y Justicia logo
Defensa y Justicia
Tigre logo
Tigre
3

Wins

1

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Defensa y Justicia

Tigre

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Atlético TucumánCAT
1384128
2
Gimnasia La PlataGIM
1273224
3
Godoy CruzGOD
1363421
4
UniónUNI
1163221
5
Racing ClubRAC
1255220
16
TigreTIG
1244416
19
Defensa y JusticiaDEF
1235414
