Torneo Binance / Matchday 5
Estadio Norberto Tomaghello / 25.06.2022
Defensa y Justicia
Not started
-
-
Vélez Sársfield
Head to head / Last 5 matches
2

Wins

2

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Newell's Old BoysNEW
431010
2
Boca JuniorsBOC
43019
3
Gimnasia La PlataGIM
42208
4
PlatensePLA
42208
5
IndependienteIND
42117
19
Vélez SársfieldVEL
41124
26
Defensa y JusticiaDEF
40313
Related matches

Banfield
-
-
Barracas Central
23:00
Rosario Central
-
-
Gimnasia La Plata
23:00
Boca Juniors
-
-
Unión
25/06
Talleres
-
-
Central Córdoba (SE)
25/06

Follow the Primera A live Football match between Defensa y Justicia and Vélez Sársfield with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:30 on 25 June 2022.

